Carving the culinary path to success

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delectable spread of chi cken pe ppe r soup, carrot 65, prawns ghee roast, chicken sholay kebab, bamboo chicken, biryani and much more was treating my taste buds late morning on Thursday. That recognisable Andhra spice lingered on the tongue, a meal that cleared my sinuses, glazed my eyes, and completely satisfied my soul.

This feast was available to all the guests at the inauguration of Nandhana Palace’s second location in the city. After establishing their first restaurant in OMR in 2021, they have already set roots of their newest location in Velachery. For the grand opening and lighting of the lamp, KT Venkatesan and KT Srinivasa Raja, managing directors, Adyar Ananda Bhavan Sweets India; R Surya Prakash, R Varadharajulu, landlord; Rajashekaran, chairman, Little Flowers Group of School; Dr R Manohar Babu, medical director, and K Narasimha Reddy, Builders & Developers attended the occasion as chief guests.

The 4,300 square feet venue is the brand’s 17th outlet. Spacious and almost sterile with light, the restaurant provides a comfortable yet classy look with dark green and tan upholstery on its furniture, stark white tables, and wooden cane chairs. The touch of running sikku kolams and simplified images of traditional ellais on white walls also adds to the aesthetic.

“I think this is going to be our number one branch because there is a lot of market potential and high residential market here in Velachery. The reception in our OMR outlet for the past year has also been really good,” said Shweta Ravichandar, who heads the Chennai branches.

The key to their success may have many layers but Shweta believes their USP lies in the innovation of their menu, “While we have had the same menu for the past 30 years, we keep adding new dishes to it every year. We have 13 patented dishes, including carrot 65, amravati chicken, chicken kshatriya, and more that are exclusively available at Nandhana. I also find that our menu is very palatable for the people in Chennai,” she added.

At the launch, many recounted the touching story of the establishment of Nandhana Palace by Dr R Ravichandar, chairman and managing director — how he was inspired and motivated by the character Nandhini in Manathil Uruthi Vendum, naming the first location Hotel Nandhini Deluxe, eventually rebranding to Nandhana Palace as a dedication to his daughters. In a press release, he said,

“The success in Bengaluru helped us to take a bold step to bring authentic Andhra specialty dishes to the people of Chennai who too can add spice to their lives with no compromise in taste.” The brand is already planning to bring more restaurants across the city in areas like Chromepet and Anna Nagar.

Visit the restaurant at #30, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Bypass Road, Velachery.

