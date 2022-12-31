Home Cities Chennai

HITS finds its new chancellor in this educationist-cum-aviator

Anand Jacob Verghese has been elevated as the Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science HITS (Deemed to be University).

Published: 31st December 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anand Jacob Verghese has been elevated as the Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science HITS (Deemed to be University).

In his new role, Verghese, a renowned educationist, aviator and thought leader, will be at the helm of leadership and management of the Institution and promote continued development of its academic programmes and research excellence with the vision of being a leading international institute of excel lence providing a conducive environment for education with a strong emphasis on innovation, internationalisation, leading edge research and strategic partnership blended with values and commitment to society. He comes ably backed with a vast managerial experience and administration skill spanning 27 years in education and aviation sectors.

