Letters of peace and self-reflection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two exhibitions, ‘Covering Letter’, a seminal installation by Jithish Kallat and Tangled Hierarchy 2, curated by him, are exhibited by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art at TKM Warehouse as part of invited parallel exhibitions at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Weeks before Worl d War II began, for the sake of humanity, Gandhi wrote a letter to Adolf Hitler. The historical letter that exudes his philosophy and passion for non-violence has been revisited by Jithish through his work ‘Covering Letter’.

The words of the letters projected onto a curtain of cascading fog create a surrealistic world as if it is scrolling through the mist. Each word that advocates peace disappears eventually when the mist diffuses, reminding the fate of the message.

Tangled Hierarchy 2 is a collection of five used envelopes addressed to Gandhi, now conserved in the Mountbatten Archive at the University of Southampton. When Mountbatten discussed the partition of the Indian subcontinent on Monday, June 2, 1947, Gandhi who was undertaking a vow of silence on Mondays, wrote notes on the backs of the used envelopes to communicate his differences of opinion.

Kallat tries to connect ‘Gandhi’s envelopes’ with artistic conversations and correspondences. The exhibition features works of artists such as Kader Attia, Kim Beom, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Mahatma Gandhi, Mona Hatoum, Somnath Hore, Partition Museum, SL Parasher, Paul Pfeiffer, Dr Vilayanur S Ramachandran, Mykola Ridnyi, Prof Roger Shepard, Homai Vyarawalla, Alexa Wright and Zarina. With elements like maps, borders, recurring cycles and unsettling displacements, the works explore the relationship between silence and speech, visibility and invisibility, portioned land, conflicts and pain.

The twinned presentations of Covering Letter and Tangled Hierarchy took place at the John Hansard Gallery in the UK from June 2 to September 10, 2022. They are now being exhibited in close conjunction at TKM Warehouse for the first time in India, till April 30, 2023.

