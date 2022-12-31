Home Cities Chennai

Pandemic diary of an artist

Vasudevan Akkitham had no choice but to restrict his artistic thoughts to the four walls of his house when everything shut down to curtail Covid- 19.

Published: 31st December 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vasudevan Akkitham had no choice but to restrict his artistic thoughts to the four walls of his house when everything shut down to curtail Covid- 19. With the limited resources, he sat down at his dining table and painted a 365 days lockdown journal. The project, titled ‘An Almanac of a Lost Year’, is part of the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale at the AspinWall House, Fort Kochi.

“During the lockdown, I decided to explore the domestic space and work with a medium which is easy to deal with and has a certain degree of fluidity. As I began to work on it with small papers and watercolor, a disconnect with the world outside happened inside me. So, I created a new world which was sometimes sad, bizarre and at times optimistic,” says Vasudevan.

The 64-yearsold artist and teacher from Palakad, who resides in Vadodara reflects upon different nuances of life in the 365 small format work. The large installation is almost a world in itself where there are fantasies, thoughts, imagination and it also deals with many political issues. “My father passed away around the same time and it was difficult for me to reach Kerala but somehow I managed.

On that day, I did a little drawing on my father’s funeral. I don’t want to point them out to any particular incident. There are many connections with the things which happened in the world around me,” he says. ‘An Almanac of a Lost Year’ is a personal statement or commentary on certain issues happening around looking from an enclosed space. “I see them as a wholesome of small images that culminates rational and emotional me,” he says.

Vasudevan is also showcasing ‘Distance’, a tryptic work that features three paintings titled ‘Departure, Journey and Arrival’. “It’s autobiographical. It is about how our mental makeup is framed during childhood and how we carry it till our death in different ways. It is also about how we move from our roots and migrate to different places for survival,” he says.

At the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale at Fort Kochi there are several stories some personal and some historic that have found a place on the canvas. Besides, there are book launches to enthuse the artist in everyone

