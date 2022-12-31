Sketches and essays that speak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is not just canvases that are attracting all the attention at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A Rhythm Surfaces in the Mind written by renowned visual artist, curator and author Ganesh Haloi that was released at a function held at Pepper House as part of the Biennale, had crowds thronging the venue.

Polish art critic, curator and writer Adam Szymczyk, curator of Kochi-Muziris Biennale Shubigi Rao and Biennale foundation president Bose Krishnamachari jointly released the book. Szymczyk explained Haloi’s writings at the event.

A Rhythm Surfaces in the Mind consists of extensive essays of well-known art critics, unpublished watercolour sketches and reviews of Haloi, and the sketches of all his creative works. Writer and designer Sarita Sundar, author and historian Manu S Pillai participated in the panel discussion on the book ‘From the frugal to the ornate - stories of the seat in India’ held at Pepper House as part of the Kochi- Muziris Biennale.

