Three get three years in jail for swindling Rs 1 crore
Published: 31st December 2022
CHENNAI: The Special Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore sentenced three persons including a senior bank manager to three years of rigorous imprisonment for swindling Rs 1.41 crore from the Central Bank of India, Coimbatore Branch.
The court imposed a Rs 1.5 lakh fine on M Vellaichamy, the former senior manager of Central Bank of India, Coimbatore, S Sakthivel, former MD of Chemfree Vegetable Pvt Ltd., Chennai, and C Bommaiya.
Based on a case registered by CBI on February 21, 2011, the trio had applied for a loan at the Central Bank of India with forged documents, said a release. After the loan was sanctioned, the accused never repaid it. In the process, the senior manager abused his official position and showed undue favour to the accused, the release added.