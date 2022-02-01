10-year-old girl set ablaze by mom, succumbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by her mother after a fight with her third husband on Sunday night, succumbed to burns at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Monday. The deceased was born to the accused from her second marriage, said the police. The victim, Pavidhya, was in Class 5 and stayed with her mother Jayalakshmi, stepfather Boopalan and their two children.

Police said the accused Jayalakshmi married Palvannanan when she was 19 and delivered a girl the next year. “However, she separated from Palvannanan and married his younger brother Durairaj. While her daughter from the first marriage was brought up by Jayalakshmi’s mother, she went to Mumbai with Durairaj to earn a living. However, they also separated after Jayalakshmi delivered a girl (Pavidhya),” said the police.

Later, she developed a relationship with Boopalan, a divorcee, and returned to Chennai nine years ago after marrying him. The couple has two children aged 6 and 4, and Pavidhya stayed with them. The Police said Boopalan suspected Jayalakshmi of infidelity and often quarrelled with her. On Sunday night, Boopalan reached home under the influence of alcohol and argued with Jayalakshmi over the same issue.

Boopalan allegedly asked Jayalakshmi to swear on her daughter Pavidhya and prove that she was not having an affair, which angered Jayalakshmi. “She was angry that Boopalan was making her daughter a scapegoat for everything and doused Pavidhya with a bottle of kerosene and set her ablaze,” said the police.

Neighbours put out the fire and rushed Pavidhya to KMC Hospital, where succumbed on Monday morning, with 75 per cent burns. On getting the information, the Tiruvottiyur police secured both Jayalakshmi and Booapalan. An investigation is on.