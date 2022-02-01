STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A mission to save the world

There is always a monster in the vicinity, calling out to me to get its face smashed.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nobody Saves the World is an action-RPG game that knew exactly how to reel me in. I start the game as “Nobody”. With dead eyes and a plain face, I have no recollection of my life. I find myself in a tiny shack in a strange village. But this bleakness instantly dissolves when I realise that I can punch things around me. Flower shrubs and pots dismember at my touch, leaving chocolates and coins behind it. This is fun. I talk to people to learn more. I steal a wand and become magic. I walk around and uncover the foggy areas of the world’s map. I, eventually, develop the ability to shape-shift. I am not just “Nobody”, but several powerful “Somebodies”.

Although it took me close to 20 hours to beat the game, I felt like I had gained life years at the end of it. The trick to this is the imaginative silliness of the game. Nobody’s shape-shifting ability allows us to inherit powers of a variety of creatures. It is impossible to explain the range of the character abilities in this short article, but here goes. At different points in the game, I was an egg hurtling out of a bird’s nest; a speedy rat, gnawing through enemies; and a horse, aiming its hind legs with great difficulty. The tree of characters grow as we play, and eventually, I began to prefer using the powers of the obscenely strong bodybuilder, a magician who conjures rabbits, and a slime-shooting slug. 

Where NStW wins, is in its ability to make me play without stopping. The increments are small, but constant. There is always a monster in the vicinity, calling out to me to get its face smashed. And once the dust settles, I realise there is a small area in the map that is just out of reach, and I walk to uncover it. I find myself in the mouth of a dungeon. “It’s always a nice mood-lift to sweep monsters out of a dungeon,” I tell myself. At every point in the game, I was always just one tiny step away from a pleasant, gratifying feeling. This could be in the form of a level up, a character upgrade, a new character unlocked, 

a cleared dungeon, or progression in the main missions. Eventually, I finish the game before I know it. I rate the game a full twenty-five magic stars. It is available for the PC via Steam, and the Xbox store. You can get it for free now, if you have the Xbox Game Pass!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp