STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Abducted infant rescued, couple nabbed

A one-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a man and his wife on Monday at Kelambakkam was rescued and returned to the parents.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a man and his wife on Monday at Kelambakkam was rescued and returned to the parents.

According to Kelambakkam police, the accused were identified as R Manju (34) and M Komala (28), from Karnataka. They are daily wage labourers at an apartment complex in Kelambakkam, and had befriended another migrant family from whom they stole the child. The family is from Odisha and was also working at the complex.

The police said Manju and Komala came to work on Sunday and fled with the baby on Monday afternoon. When the child’s parents noticed the infant was missing, they informed the police, and said  they suspected Manju and Komala.

The police found the child with the accused at Central Railway Station on a Bengaluru-bound train. They were brought to the Kelambakkam police station along with the child.
The police have registered cases against both Manju and Komala and are conducting an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp