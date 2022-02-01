Abducted infant rescued, couple nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a man and his wife on Monday at Kelambakkam was rescued and returned to the parents.

According to Kelambakkam police, the accused were identified as R Manju (34) and M Komala (28), from Karnataka. They are daily wage labourers at an apartment complex in Kelambakkam, and had befriended another migrant family from whom they stole the child. The family is from Odisha and was also working at the complex.

The police said Manju and Komala came to work on Sunday and fled with the baby on Monday afternoon. When the child’s parents noticed the infant was missing, they informed the police, and said they suspected Manju and Komala.

The police found the child with the accused at Central Railway Station on a Bengaluru-bound train. They were brought to the Kelambakkam police station along with the child.

The police have registered cases against both Manju and Komala and are conducting an investigation.