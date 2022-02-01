STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bethel Nagar residents get reprieve until April

The Madras High Court has given temporary reprieve to the residents of Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam from eviction. However, commercial buildings will be demolished.

01st February 2022

Residents of Bethel Nagar staging protest on Thursday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has given temporary reprieve to the residents of Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam from eviction. However, commercial buildings will be demolished. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday halted eviction of residential tenements until April taking into account the interests of students.

Yet, the bench asked the Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to initiate steps for relocating the families to alternative site, as per the policies of the government, and made it clear that the squatters shall not be allowed to continue as it may lead to mushrooming of encroachment.

Modifying its earlier order, the bench allowed continuation of power supply to the residential buildings until April after the AAG made a request saying snapping of power supply would affect the students. Referring to the eviction of commercial buildings, the judges ordered initiation of process for demolishing them.

Advocate NGR Prasad, who appeared for the residents, made an impassioned plea before the judges to deal with the matter on a humanitarian ground apart from other issues as 3,500 families have constructed houses and about 30,000 people are staying in the residential colony. The State government had spent `100 crore creating basic amenities. 

Earlier, AAG Ravindran informed the judges that power supply to all 152 commercial buildings were sealed and supply to 107 were disconnected and remaining would be completed by Monday evening.

