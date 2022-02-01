Bites that are bunstoppable

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What’s not to like about a densely packed burger with a succulent patty, sandwiched between pillowy buns, and generously dressed with pickled veggies, oodles of cheese and flavourful sauces? Besides making for a wholesome value meal, the fuss-free street food has consistently been driving cloud kitchens and cafes to experiment with their versatility. One such new entrant, tapping on its comfort and convenience, is In Between, Adyar.

The Quick Service Restaurant, owned by Vibhas Foods — the creators of city-based cafe Convo@C20 — in partnership with Eastern Trading Company, officially opened its door to fast food fans on Friday. All with the promise of treating them to affordable gourmet burgers and sandwiches. What sets the brand apart from the existing players? Founder Ashwin Soumusundaram says, “Our aim is to equally turn the spotlight on sandwiches and give an exotic spin to it. Customers will get to customise their burger or sandwich based on the choice of filling, bread and sauce. Hence, the name In Between, that focuses on what goes inside.”

A fulfilling feast

Everything that goes into the making of burgers and sandwiches is whipped up from scratch by the eatery’s in-house team. There are ten different fillings in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. The menu for the former includes novelties like sweet potato, corn and teriyaki tofu. While the non-vegetarian menu predominantly bets on safer options such as smokey chicken, crispy fish and beef steak. “For the calorie conscious, there will soon be a healthy menu with gluten-free and vegan options. We’ve already tried and tested a few recipes like avocado and chickpeas sandwiches. We presently have salad and boiled egg options,” he notes.

To spice up the flavour quotient, there are 11 assorted sauces. “People are so used to mint mayo or a chipotle sauce, but here there are choices like the Jamaican Jerk. You have to simply trust the chef and go for it. As you devour the sandwiches, you need to keep the guessing game of the ingredients going. That’s what makes the eating experience fun,” he suggests. But that’s not all. The secret ingredients that bind all these sumptuous elements are the seven varieties of freshly-baked breads, comprising burger buns, croissant, brioche, focaccia, multi-grain sandwich bread, country bread and tortilla wrap.

We didn’t have to wait longer to sink our teeth into the tender texture of the breads. The veg bomb and smokey chicken, accompanied by dips and nachos, were swiftly brought to our table. Within minutes, Ashwin’s promising description of his products unfolded the magic on our taste buds. The crispy patty in veg bomb came between slices of brioche with a golden, flaky crust. The bread though slightly puffy held the heavy filling of mashed and mildly-seasoned veggies like a game of Jenga. Meanwhile, the smoky chicken filling came sandwiched between slices of a French-style country sourdough bread. Despite hints of tanginess, the bread went well with the shredded chicken in the slightly spicy, salsa sauce. True to their promise, the breads steal the show here.

One for all

And for all its worth, we can even make a meal option by pairing our choice of sandwich with a drink and appetiser. Their limited list of accompaniments include garlic breads, chicken popcorn, nachos and fried chicken. You can wash them all down with their hot or cold beverages such as lattes, milkshakes and flavoured sodas.

“We’ve incorporated a slightly desi touch to the fried chicken by adding a few ingredients from our household kitchens. It’s for you to find out,” smiles Ashwin. Well, we couldn’t agree more when we took a bite into the crispy coating of the chicken and gently peeled it off the meat. Despite the familiarity, our memory failed to recollect the names of the ingredients. Nevertheless, the desi flavours seamlessly blended with the American accompaniment without overpowering its authenticity.

The proximity of schools and colleges is also a bonus for brisk business, points out Ashwin. “We’ve taken a lighter approach with our menu because we want the kids to frequent us. Diners can also enjoy our al-fresco seating. An open-air seating would make things easier for us, given the circumstances. We will soon be available on delivery platforms. The next step is to expand the brand and probably explore the domain of malls. We’ve also been getting party orders. We’re taking it one step at a time,” he informs. Meanwhile, you can keep a tab on their official Instagram page for the latest updates on their menu.

A meal for two is priced at Rs 400 - Rs 450. Address: No 56, 4th Main Road, Gandhi Road, Adyar. For details, call 9176568177