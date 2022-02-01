Change for me

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the rare relationship that doesn’t seek to change one’s partner in some way or the other.

Sometimes, it is in small, simple ways such as how you squeeze toothpaste out of a tube – does your partner squeeze it at random, leaving the tube lumpy and misshapen, or is there a smooth squeezing out from one end so it is all neat and tidy, and one can squeeze out every last bit of the toothpaste? The influences can be many – does one leave the used dishes as they are in the sink, or wet them fully? Does one squeegee out the bathroom floor after using it so it is relatively dry for the partner to use, and how about the toilet seat or the used towel, or the hair in the drain? What about the coffee grounds? How about waste segregation?

At other times, it can be a lot more significant. Does one save money for future asset building, or spend it in creating memorable experiences in the here and now? Do you look for secure employment, or look for work in what you like to do and seek security in other ways? How do you interact with one another’s families or friends? Do you insist that the partner speaks as often to your parents or others important to you as you yourself do, and do you reciprocate the same, or do you follow their lead with respect to their people and expect they will follow yours with your people?

Some changes are taken up easily and willingly, the common sense of the new way apparent enough for it to be readily adopted. Other pushes for changes though are not easy at all, and met with much resistance - one’s values are in clash with another. Each approach seems to have its value, and there is little to convince one over the other. What does it matter if one prefers a ceramic cup for their filter coffee, while another likes a traditional dabara-tumbler set, and a third prefers it in a takeaway heat-retaining thermos cup, even when they are at home? You could frown at each other for not valuing convenience versus convention versus comfort, but will probably let each other live with their choices.

The challenge is when one asks you to change not for a better experience for you, but for a better experience for them.

Suppose they say you need to learn to use chopsticks so they won’t be embarrassed in front of their friends? Or, look down upon you for enjoying programming in your native language and ask that you watch Russian movies? Or, they keep correcting your grammar so they’ll feel better showing you off to their cousins?

When someone wants us to change so we can correct our biases or prejudices, or show us why their way is better value, we might respect it. When they are asking us to just change so they feel better about themselves and their idea of who they should be with, is it worth it?