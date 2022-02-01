STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Coast Guard’s 46th Raising Day on Tuesday

Chennaites can witness the illumination of Indian Coastguard vessels at Elliott’s and Marina Beach as Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will mark its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

There would also be a steam past by Indian Coast Guard ships and helicopter from Elliot’s Beach till Chennai Port Trust Harbour mouth. Apart from this, there will be search and rescue demo, helobatics, manoeuvres close to the two beaches by Chetak Helicopters in the evening.

From just seven surface platforms in 1978, the ICG has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025. As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, it has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India.

