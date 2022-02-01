STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let buses, trucks use proposed Chromepet subway: Panel

Following opposition from residents of Chromepet on the construction of a pedestrian subway, the highways department changed the design so as to allow light motor vehicles.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:13 AM

Pedestrians and motorcyclists cross the railway tracks at Chromepet near SDNP Vaishnav College in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following opposition from residents of Chromepet on the construction of a pedestrian subway, the highways department changed the design so as to allow light motor vehicles. However, this does not solve the issues as the residents and traders have urged the officials to construct a subway that can be used by heavy vehicles too.

Already, a limited use subway is being constructed in Level Crossing 27. If a similar subway is constructed in Level Crossing 26, it will affect the connectivity of the locality. There are more than 1.5 lakh people living in the neighbourhood. This is one of the important link roads from Chromepet to Medavakkam via Nemilicheri and Nanmangalam, said sources.

Earlier, people were using the 52E bus service (Nemilicheri to Broadway). However, it was stopped citing reasons such as delays due to the railway gate and poor collection more than 10 years ago. “Vehicles carrying essentials like vegetables must take a roundabout if a limited use subway is constructed. When even remote villages have bus facilities, there is no bus service in this route due to the railway gate,” said C Murugaiyan, Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavaram.

The erstwhile Pallavaram Municipality also passed a resolution to construct a subway that can be used by heavy vehicles in July 2014 and it was sent to the highways department. In reply, the highways department said the railways is not approving the project due to the cost, said the residents.

“As per the reply of the highways, there is no structural difficulty in constructing a subway that can be used by heavy vehicles as well. Considering the increase in population and improving connectivity, the government should bear the cost. They can acquire the private land nearby for the purpose and it can be added to the cost of the project. In a public consultation that was held regarding this recently, the officials did not consider these points and stressed constructing a limited use subway,” said C Arasi, treasurer of the association.

Officials from the highways department said that according to the feasibility study conducted by them it would take approximately Rs 95 crore to construct a limited use subway and `125 crore to construct a subway that can be used by heavy vehicles as well. We have submitted it to the government and are waiting for a decision, officials added.

Chromepet
