New panel to award journo for service to marginalised

CHENNAI: The State government has formed a committee of veteran journalists to select a journalist who has contributed to upliftment of marginalised section of society. The award carries a citation and `5 lakh. It will be presented to the selected journalist on June 3.

The committee is headed by professor Arunan, senior journalists Tharasu Shyam, Jenram and Samas, professor Parveen Sultana and professor R Mallika alias Aranga Mallika. They will be part of the committee for three years.

The journalist thus selected should hail from Tamil Nadu and have served as a journalist for 10 years. Applicants can send in their details directly or through recommendations.