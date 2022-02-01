Pulled away for poll duty, TN teachers say students set to suffer in revision exams

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though schools are set to reopen on Tuesday and Class 10 and 12 revision exams begin on February 9, staff are concerned that students will be at a disadvantage since many teachers are engaged in election duty for the urban local body polls. They allege there is no uniformity in selecting teachers for election work, as in some schools, 60-70 per cent of teachers have been picked for this.

Teachers point out that the upcoming revision test is crucial since it is the first major exam students will be writing after a long time. “We need to prepare students, but schools hardly have enough teachers to ensure exams are conducted,” said Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation general secretary P Patrick Raymond.He added that though the State government’s guidelines say teachers on election duty won’t be assigned exam work, schools are in a fix as they don’t have enough staff.

“Teachers have randomly been picked for election duty. In some schools, all teachers have been assigned election duty, while in some, only 10 per cent have been engaged. We request the State government to exempt Class 10-12 teachers from election duty, and engage more primary teachers in the process,” added Patrick.

The elections have been scheduled for February 19, and poll-duty training for teachers began on Monday. Teachers pointed out that the second revision exam would be held in March, and they need to complete the Class 10-12 syllabus so students are ready for the board exams; but due to poll duty, this would be difficult.

“We will have to race against time to complete the syllabus, as a lot of time was lost due to the lockdown, and now, more will be lost due to poll duty,” said a principal of a government school in Chennai.

“Schools will reopen on Tuesday after a gap of 15 days. During this break, students must have forgotten everything. We need to go over the syllabus again before the revision test,” said V Shasikala, a teacher.