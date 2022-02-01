STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sustained by a stitch 

Kanavu Foundation’s Sura offers Cuddalore’s rural women the promise of parity with a purpose 

Published: 01st February 2022 07:01 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A doorway to empowerment, newer opportunities, and better means of living — this has been the timely contribution of the sewing machine in the lives of the women in Cuddalore, working for Sura. A social enterprise of Kanavu Foundation, this homegrown lifestyle brand has been training and recruiting rural women to stitch affordable lifestyle products for a global audience for the past five years. The team of four changemakers — Nisha Subramaniam, Gowtham Reddy, Shivarajani Ramasubramaniyan, Dravina Srinivasan —  have been its backbone. 

An empowering journey

The team received the National
Entrepreneurship Award in
the textile category in 2019

After the Teach for India fellowship, the team co-founded Kanavu Foundation in 2017, which presently works with Affordable Private Schools & Allied Communities, set up by ASSEFA Foundation in rural Cuddalore. “These schools create a nurturing learning environment for children who are disadvantaged by systemic, man-made and natural oppression. Our primary areas of work are education and community development. It was during a parent-teacher meeting when we met a group of struggling housewives, who wanted to support their children’s education while earning a living. Thus began the journey,” narrates Nisha.

The women who started by stitching and selling simple zip-less tote bags can now stitch more than 50 products such as laptop sleeves, masks, pouches, scrunchies, sling bags, bedsheets and pillow covers. Their skills and confidence have grown along with the customer base. “They started working in a small unit and within a year, we expanded our catalogue to 30 products — all on par with the latest trends and stitched with precision to meet everyday requirements. However, encouraging women to come to work consistently has always been a task. We currently have ten women on board and all of them are equipped to handle work smoothly,” she details. 

Besides the regular struggles, the pandemic paused the production work for three weeks. Yet, nothing seemed to scupper the hope of these women who sought permission from the local collector and began work on stitching masks to get through tough times. “Our fabrics like ajrakhs, ikkats and kalamkaris are sourced from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and local vendors who also work with women in some way. We constantly innovate and keep ourselves updated. The women are paid based on the number of products that are stitched. We follow a factory assembly line production where a series of women are involved in the making to ensure an equal workload divide, fair wages, quality products and a joyful workspace,” she notes. Orders have been pouring in from Japan, Germany, South Africa, the US and London. 

Making a difference

Kanavu empowers its women through two main avenues, including the  24 X 7 mobile radio Kaytu Paar (Listen up), and a skill development programme in partnership with Singer Sewing Institute. 

Kaytu Paar aspires to bridge the information gap that exists for rural women and set up an ecosystem to support critical decisions across education, health and gender. This is done by a series of campaigns delivered through Kaytu Paar, which will be used to mobilise (women from the community trained in content and delivery of awareness programmes) and deliver timely and accurate information to rural women users. The skill development programme provides access to sewing as a skill with a certification upon completion. “Children and women from these communities inspire us endlessly with their resilience and desire for change,” sums up Nisha.

For details, visit: powerofsura.org or visit Instagram: @sura.kanavu

