A midfielder’s road to success, on and off field

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: January 24, 2018, is etched in Madhumathi R’s memory. For that was the day she watched the ISL clash between Pune City FC and Jamshedpur FC at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune — her first ever football match. She was then a part of the SGFI under-14 girls camp. Watching a live match and attending a camp was novel for a girl hailing from a nondescript locality in Neyveli where there was resistance from relatives and neighbours about a girl taking up sports. But with determination, dedication and the wins that followed, Madhumathi is changing the scene in A Kokkankuppam.

The class 12 student of NLC Girls High School was among the four Tamil Nadu footballers to be selected for the India U-17 camp in December 2021.

Pursuing her passion

Eager to balance her studies and passion for the game, Madhumathi follows a rather tight schedule. Her day starts at 4 am; 3 am if she has pending homework. She travels through a 9-km secluded neighbourhood to reach school and start training at 6 am; finishes school, trains in the evening and reaches home at 8 pm. She sleeps for a couple of hours before waking up at 10.30 pm and studying till 12.30 am.

Like most schoolchildren, her interest in football began with the opportunity to bunk classes. Unlike her elder sister, Madhumathi fell in love with the game while in class eight. “My sister and I are very close to my father. He gave us permission immediately, but convincing my mother took some time,” says the 16-year-old. However, the path ahead wasn’t a featherbed. With her father working as a contract employee at NLC, there was very little her family could do financially to get her the necessary accessories to play. “It was our coach Ravindran sir, who brought everything, not just for me, but for the entire team. From making sure we reach home safely to providing food, boots, even mobile data to watch matches live, and making travel arrangements, it was all him. He is everything to us,” says an emotional Madhumathi.

As the years went by and they started winning matches, she got selected for the SGFI Under-14 camp in Maharashtra. “When I told the news to my parents over the phone, they were so proud. I felt so bad that I wasn’t there to tell them in person. That’s when I decided I will do everything I can in football to make them proud,” she says.

Support from community

As age caught up with coach Ravindran, the boys’ and men’s teams in the neighbourhood stepped up to help the girls improve their game. “They had nothing to gain from playing with us, but it meant a lot to us. It doesn’t matter how good we are individually, without the help from the annas and uncles from our ground, we could not have progressed,” she adds.

After playing the first match of Minerva FC in the Tamil Nadu Women’s League this season, Madhumathi left for the India U-17 camp. “It was a great learning experience. I was picked to play as midfielder/right extreme. They said that I am not quick enough at the moment to play in the position and gave me feedback on how to improve my speed,” she says.

With TNWL being live-streamed, Madhumathi feels that the reception in her village has been positive. “Those who did not want their girl children to take up sports and criticised my parents for letting me play are now asking me about signing up their kids to play football,” she shares.