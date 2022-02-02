DMK ward secretary hacked to death by gang in public view

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary was murdered in Madipakkam on Tuesday night. The man, identified as Selvam (46) (full name not available), was the secretary for DMK’s 186th ward unit.

Selvam was hacked to death allegedly by a gang outside his residence at Madipakkam in public view at around 9.30 pm. The gang fled after the assault. Selvam died on the spot. The police officials are tight-lipped regarding the incident.

Madipakkam police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation to trace the assailants and find the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Selvam is the second DMK local functionary to be murdered this week. In Tirunelveli, Ponnudas (38) was killed on Sunday. He was run over by a car and then the people in the car got down and attacked him with weapons. Ponnudas died on the spot.

Man arrested for issuing death threats

Chennai: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly giving death threats to leader of a self-help group (SHG). He had also sent obscene text messages to the woman, the police said. The man identified as Ravindar Mandal had allegedly given death threats to the woman for asking `40,000 back that was given as loan through the SHG to a woman. When the SHG leader asked for the money back from the woman, Ravindar Mandal, claiming to be the woman’s relative, gave death threats and sent obscene text messages. ENS