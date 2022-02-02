STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-IAS officer and writer Sivakami gets AIADMK ticket for polls

The principal Opposition AIADMK fielded retired IAS officer P Sivakami (65) from ward 99 of Chennai Corporation.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:05 AM

AIADMK flags

Representational image for AIAMDK.(File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal Opposition AIADMK fielded retired IAS officer P Sivakami (65) from ward 99 of Chennai Corporation. She is the founder president of Samuga Samathuva Padai. Sivakami, contesting in the Two Leaves symbol, could be the Mayoral candidate of AIADMK if she wins.

On Tuesday, the AIADMK released three sets of candidates covering all parts of the State and in the sixth and final set, the candidates for the Corporation were announced. Sivakami, a Dalit-feminist writer and a former civil servant, took voluntary retirement in 2008 after serving in various capacities in the State and Union governments.

Ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, she joined the Bahujan Samaj Party. She floated her own party SSP on December 19, 2009.  In the 2016 Assembly polls, she contested as a DMK candidate from Perambalur (Reserved) constituency. Her father M Palanimuthu, belonging to the Toilers Party and was former MLA from Perambalur Assembly constituency in 1952- 1957.

The AIADMK is fielding candidates in the Two Leaves symbol in 198 wards in Chennai. Among the candidates, 12 are former councillors. The AIADMK has also fielded V Alexander, former MLA from Ambattur constituency from ward 89.

