For the perfect pitch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The human voice is the most perfect instrument of all,” said Arvo Part, an Estonian composer. Certainly, because it takes a hundred different muscles in the chest, neck, jaws, tongue, and lips to work in tandem to produce a sound that’s distinct from 7.84 billion other individuals on earth. And like any instrument, your vocal cord — folds of tissue in the throat that are key in creating sounds through vocalisation — also need to be warmed up regularly to sustain its vitality for a smooth functioning. Joshna Ramakrishnan, founder of Atma Yoga Shala, suggests asanas and pranayama practices to flex your vocal cord, expand your breath, lengthen your exhale and activate the creative centre of your body.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder-stand)

Steps

Sarvangasana, also known as the queen of the asanas, is an asana which addresses all parts of the body (sarva – all, anga – parts).

Lie down on your back.

Keep your feet together, toes pointing towards your head and heels away from the body. Keep your palms by the side of the body.

Inhale here and as you exhale, lift your legs off the ground and stretch your legs above.

With the hips lifted, now bend your elbows and place your palms at the back of your hip.

Keep your knees bent and stay in this posture for a few breaths.

On a subsequent inhale, stretch your legs and point your toes towards the sky.

As you get comfortable in the posture, keep pushing your hips forward so that your shoulders and hips are in the same line.

Stay here for a few breaths.

Benefits: One can particularly focus on the passage of air at the throat while in this posture.

Maha Mudra (The great seal)

Steps

This is a mudra which involves the incorporation of the rectal, abdominal and chin locks in the posture.

Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you. Keep your feet together, toes pointing towards your forehead and heels pointing away from the body.

Keep your back straight and if you are unable to do so, sit on a cushion or a block.

Inhale here and as you exhale, bend the right leg at the knee and place the sole of your right foot against your left

inner thigh.

Ensure that your hip is wide open; your right knee and right hip are in the same line. The left leg is stretched out.

As you inhale, raise your arms up from the side and interlock your fingers above your head and turn the palms out.

On the next exhale, bend forward and hold the left big toe with your right hand. Now, place your left hand on top of your right hand.

Make your spine as straight as possible with your chin locked to your chest. Stay here and breathe.

Long-time practitioners, who have learnt to employ the rectal and abdominal locks, can do so here after completion of every exhale.

After 10-20 breaths, one can come out of this posture and repeat the above steps by bending the left leg at the knee and keeping the right leg stretched out.

Note: The locks are to be learnt from a teacher and one is not advised to practice these on their own.

However, one can practice the posture without the locks.

Benefits: Maha Mudra activates the thyroid gland and helps in voice control

Matsyasana

Steps

Lie down on your back. Keep your feet together, toes and heels touching. The toes point towards your head and heels away from the head.

Raise your hips off the floor and place your hands below your hips.

Lower your hips to rest on your hands.

On the subsequent inhale, lift your head off the mat and place the top/crown of your head on the floor and your chest open towards the sky.

This is the final posture. Stay here for a few breaths.

To exit the posture, on an exhale, lift the crown of the head off the mat and place the back of the head on the mat.

Slowly, again raise your hips and bring your hands by the side of your body and lower your hips to the floor.

Stay here and take a few breaths.

Benefits: Matsyasana opens up the throat and chest.

Marjari and Bitila (Cat-Cow) Asana

Steps

Get on all four on the mat.

Place the palms below the shoulders (shoulder-width apart) and the knees right below the hips (hip-width apart).

As you inhale, arch your back and open the chest and look forward.

As you exhale, suck the belly in, round your back and bring your chin close to the chest.

Benefits: This asana opens the throat and chest muscles.

Halasana (Plough pose)

Steps

From Sarvangasana, you can enter Halasana.

As you exhale, slowly with your breath, take your legs beyond your head.

Try to take your toes to the ground. If you are unable to touch the ground, you can place the toes on a pillow kept right behind the head.

Stay here for a few breaths.

Once you are ready to come out of the posture, as you inhale keep your legs straight and lower you your hips down vertebrae by vertebrae and stretch your legs down on the floor.

Stay in the posture and take a few breaths and rest in Savasana.

Benefits: Halasana stretches the spine and activates the voice centre.

Ustrasana (Camel pose)

Steps

Sit in Vajrasana, with your back resting on the curves of your heels and place your palms on your thighs.

On an inhale, come to a kneeling position and also raise your arms up from the side and interlock your fingers above the head, turning your palms out. Stay here and exhale.

On the next inhale, push your hips forward, take your arms behind you and place your fingers on top of your heels and hold your heels.

The chest faces the sky. Stay here and breathe in this posture.

On an exhale, slowly rise up and come to a kneeling down position with fingers interlocked above your head. Stay here and inhale.

As you exhale, slowly lower your arms down from the side with your breath and return back to Vajrasana.

Benefits: Ustrasana opens the chest and throat muscles. Such postures improve lung capacities.

Pranayama

Steps

Sit in any comfortable cross-legged posture (Sukhasana, Padmasana) or Vajrasana . One can also practice pranayama by sitting on a chair with feet placed comfortably on the ground.

Ensure that the neck is kept in line with your spine and the chin is slightly tucked in.

This is the basic posture to be maintained for the following pranayama techniques.

Ujjayi

Steps

Inhale through your nostrils and fill your chest with air.

Exhale and send the air out through your nostrils. The mouth remains closed. Try this for a few breaths.

After this, repeat the above steps but this time slightly contract your throat as you inhale and exhale.

You should be able to sense a “hissing” sound at the throat. This is Ujjayi pranayama. Repeat this for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits: Ujjayi activates the vocal cords and helps in controlled exhalation.

Brahmari

Steps

Inhale through your nostrils and fill your chest with air.

As you exhale (with your mouth closed), produce a humming sound. Follow the sound till it fades out.

This is Brahmari breathing. Repeat this for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits: Brahmari lengthens your exhalation and also helps maintain the pitch. Brahmari pranayama also calms down the mind.

Sitali

Steps

Roll your tongue and make a “tube” and push your tongue out between your lips. Some of you may be able to do this while some may not. For those who can’t, they can practice the “Sitkari” pranayama.

Now, inhale through your tongue and as you inhale, slightly tilt your head up.

After your inhale, hold the breath in and roll your tongue into the mouth.

Slowly, tilt your head down and exhale through your nostrils (with mouth closed). Try to focus on the throat to experience the hissing sound produced.

Repeat this for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits: Sitali will help to cool down and can be practised after a long performance. This will help in resting the throat.

Sitkari

Steps

Clench your teeth gently as though you are smiling with your mouth wide open. Place the tip of your tongue behind your teeth.

Inhale through your mouth and fill your chest with air.

Hold the breath in and close your mouth. As you exhale through your nostrils (with your mouth closed) focus on your throat to experience the hissing sound produced.

Repeat this for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits: Sitkari will help to cool down and can be practised after a long performance. This will help in resting the throat.

Joshna follows and studies Vinyasa krama with her teacher Srivatsa Ramaswami, who is the longest-standing student of T Krishnamacharya. For details, visit: www.atmayogashala.com or Instagram @atmayogashala