PIL against transfer of police officers dismissed

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu lashed out the petitioner for misusing the provision of filing PILs.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation petition filed by AIADMK’s former MLA and Legal Wing functionary IS Inbadurai seeking orders to the State government to take back the recent order of transferring police officers.

The counsel for the State informed that the transfer was effected only after getting the State Election Commission’s permission, and also informed that the transferred officers are not going to be directly involved in the process. The bench warned the counsel of the petitioner that costs would be imposed on him for filing the PIL which does not reflect public interest.

