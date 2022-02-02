Rare kidney transplant at Kauvery Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai announced the successful rare kidney transplantation performed on a 19-year-old boy. The patient brought to the hospital was diagnosed with permanent kidney failure (End stage renal failure). The team of doctors studied the patient’s medical history thoroughly and concluded that a kidney transplant was the only option to save his life.

Speaking about the patient, Dr R Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai said, “The boy’s kidney was completely incapable of functioning and had to be transplanted as soon as possible. We immediately checked with the family and were able to identify his mother as the potential donor.

During the routine blood tests, we found that the blood groups of the boy and the mother were different. The boy was of B blood group, while the mother was of AB Blood group. Ideally, a kidney transplant requires the blood groups to match, as one blood group has antibodies against another blood group. If a transplant is performed with differing blood groups (ABO Incompatibility), the antibodies present in the patient’s blood would react against the antigens in the donor blood group, present not only on the red blood cells but also on the surface of all other cells including those in the kidneys. The antibodies that are provoked may lead to rejection of the organ at the time of transplant leading to an immediate failure which is known as Hyperacute Rejection.”

Explaining further about the case, he said, “The patient’s blood group was B and he should normally have antibodies against the A group in his mother’s (donor) AB Blood Group. However, the test results surprised us as we found that the boy’s blood group was completely compatible and did not have any antibodies against the donor blood group. We ran a few more tests such as subtyping the mother’s AB blood group as we were curious to find out why this was the case.”

The results made it clear that the mother’s blood group, when subtyped, was A2B and this was the reason for the compatibility of the blood groups. This is because the A2 subtype does not elicit any kind of antibody reactions in a B Group Individual. The boy and his mother also matched 100% on tissue typing, a test that identifies a genetic background of an individual. Genetic matching is important for the acceptance of an organ without getting rejected by the recipient’s immune system.

Commenting on the success of the treatment, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “Kidney transplant generally requires matching of certain medical parameters between the donor and patient, and blood group compatibility stands top on that list. We were informed that many hospitals rejected the idea of accepting the mother as the donor due to differences in the blood group. This case was surprising as we saw blood group compatibility between different blood groups and 100% genetic matching between the donor and recipient. This finding can be crucial for many patients.”