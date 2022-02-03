STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

An ode to exigencies

There’s Saranraj V’s exhibit of the work being done at the Keezhadi excavation site.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Sreenag, Sharan Ragesh & Murali Manogar

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of Chennai Photo Biennale’s biennial exhibition extravaganza is in its closing week and there’s still much left to behold from this mammoth exercise. From the physical exhibition to their digital counterparts, CPB3 — titled Maps of Disquiet — has managed to enthral art enthusiasts in the city and beyond. 

A grand vision

This time around, the curation is a reflection on the exigencies of our recent times: resisting majoritarian impositions, ecological collapse, and technological dystopias by reclaiming pluralities of thought, voices, and art, and building new networks of solidarity and care. It brings together artists and practices that explore the representation of labour, urban imageries, the commons, economic and migratory flows, archaeology and mining, and what anthropologist Arjun Appadurai, describing growing hostility towards minorities across the world, refers to as a ‘fear of small numbers’.

With all this, it carries through the biennale’s original vision that placed considerable impetus on ‘mapping’. “Two years ago, when the four creators started envisaging the curatorial process, they looked at a very important mapping exercise that took place around 1802 – the entire map of India was designed here in Chennai. Besides, they also looked at how mapping is being used and misused. The mapper can almost redefine how history is looked at and the viewer themselves can look at it in a different way,” explains Uday Issac Gnanadasan of CPB. 

While four iconic locations in the city — Roja Muthiah Research Library, Ashvita Art Gallery, Forum Art Gallery and Madras Literary Society — have been playing host to the physical exhibition, the digital tours have invited more people, thanks to a healthy concern for Covid and its stipulations. Yet, the last of the guided tours are set to happen — with all the appropriate practices in place — this weekend.   

What’s in store

There’s Saranraj V’s exhibit of the work being done at the Keezhadi excavation site. “There’s a lot being presented about Keezhadi (in media). However, two artists were commissioned by the curators to explore this. Of them, Saranraj has looked at the people doing the excavation work, documenting the work around the labour aspect,” notes Uday. Saranraj brings alive his familiarity with the lives and ways of the workers he has interacted with through multiple mediums — photography, video, drawing, sculpture, etc. 

This is at the Roja Muthaiah library. An art installation of the human body awaits the viewer too. At the Forum Art Gallery, an important presentation to look out for is Senthil Kumaran’s take on man-animal relations, particularly exploring the ties between man and elephant. Siva Sai Jeevanantham’s documentary photography of life in Kashmir. In the project titled ‘In the same river,’ he discusses the importance of memory in resistance movement using the family photographs of victims of enforced disappearances in India-controlled Kashmir. There’s Keto’s take on social media and the misinformation it offers, and Yuvan Aves’ exploration of coastal biodiversity of the state and the lives it brings together. There’s a student exhibit going at DakshinaChithra as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp