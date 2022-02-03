Beyond the fours and sixes, back-up matters

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playing for India U-19 or first-class cricket does not mean a guaranteed graduation to the national team. But it offers the promise of financial satibility, even after retirment. Yet, when a virus managed to topple the idea of job security in every field, cricket was also not spared. With the last season of Ranji Trophy being cancelled, several first-class cricketers — who most often do not have a formal education and depend solely on the game for income — suffered financially.

However, this wasn’t not the story of many like Vasanth Saravanan, who made a smooth transition from first-class cricketer to a successful entrepreneur. The former Tamil Nadu cricketer — who was part of the India U-19 team that had the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif — while playing as a professional in first-class cricket (both TN and Assam), equipped himself with an MBA degree, and started a family business.

Sensing the automobile boom and the growth of working class in India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Vasanth along with his brother S Ananth Karthikeyan took up a two-wheeler dealership and never looked back.

“We had a passion for two-wheelers, especially motorbikes. Since my brother and I are both MBA graduates, we always wanted to start a venture that dealt with automobiles. We found TVS Motor as a reliable and reputed company with a wide range of products for all the sectors. So, we took that dealership. We have two showrooms and an automated service centre with premium bike servicing, employing 50-70 people,” said 42-year-old Vasanth, who till recently played in the TNPL, and is also a reputed coach playing in the TNCA and Thiruvallur DCA leagues.

Like any business Vasanth faced problems initially, but his conviction and family support played a big role in his success. “We started as a sub-dealer in 2009 and initially we had tough competition with other brands. But we were able to put up a good performance with sheer hard work and dedication. Based on our performance, TVS Motor Company promoted us as Authorised Main Dealer in 2010. We are growing day by day and we have recently opened a new showroom. We had some hiccups during the pandemic, but with good strategic management plans, we were able to overcome them. With the able guidance of my father K Sathiamoorthy and other well-wishers, we were able to set up the venture,” he recalled.

The former Assam cricketer, who played under Sourav Ganguly when he led the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, insists that all cricketers must have a back-up plan in life. “Cricket alone cannot guarantee a well-settled life; studies are important too. To be associated with the game there are a number of opportunities like coaching, umpiring, trainer, and scorer etc. Entrepreneurship is a lucrative option for people having determination and creative ideas. For taking up a business, one should have a family background, guidance, mentorship and a bit of experience to sustain,” advised Vasanth.