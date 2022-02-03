Coimbatore girl tops veterinarian course rank list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Wednesday released provisional rank list for admission to veterinary courses for the year 2021-22. N Poorva Sree from Coimbatore topped in B.VSc Course with 199.71 cut off marks, followed by S Dheeraj from Tiruppur (199.71) and D Nishanth from Namakkal (198.28).

VP Adithya Vinoth from Kanniyakumari, and K Sivakumar of Perambalur bagged fourth and fifth ranks with 198.25 and 198 cut marks respectively. Girl students secured top five ranks in B.Tech (Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Poultry Technology) courses.

While RS Jennifer of Kanniyakumari topped the list with 197.21 marks, R Kanishka from Dharmapuri came second with 196.98 marks. B Gunapriya from Dharmapuri, MCN Harini from Tiruvallur and R Harini from Erode also featured in the top five list.

The list was uploaded on www.tanuvas.ac.in.