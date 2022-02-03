Differing orders leave TN doctors at sea

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after doctors employed at mini-clinics at some districts were told their services were terminated, the State health department has reiterated instructions to use the doctors for Covid-19 duty till March 31. Even after this, doctors employed in Ramanathapuram, were told on Monday not to come to work from Wednesday. The reason for the uncertainty, according to officials, is a lack of a formal government order extending their services.

The State government had decided not to extend the mini-clinic scheme from December 31, 2021. However, Health Minister M Subramanian verbally assured that the 1,820 doctors employed under the scheme would be retained in service till the end of March. In a letter, dated December 29, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to managing director of the National Health Mission-TN and district collectors and health officials, and said, “as issue of formal orders will take time, contract staff who have continuance till December 2021, may continue till the final order of their continuance category-wise depending on need, is issued as proposed till March 31.”

Yet, at the end of January, doctors in districts such as Tiruchy and Ariyalur were told their services would be terminated at the month end. Virudhunagar district deputy director health services too issued an order on January 29, saying medical officers and multipurpose hospital workers temporarily appointed in mini clinics, were terminated with effect from January 31. Subsequently, a reminder of health secretary’s instructions was sent to officials and the order was revoked. Nonetheless, doctors in Ramnad were told on Monday not to come for duty from Wednesday.

“We were told that unless an official G.O. was issued from directorate of public health or more funds are granted, you are terminated,” a doctor said. DDHS, Ramnad district Dr P Kumaragagurubaran admitted the doctors were told not to come to duty. “We have been asked to use these doctors for Covid duty, but since we don’t have many cases, we decided to manage with the existing doctors,” he said. Later, following instructions from the health department, the doctors were told they could come to work.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, confirmed the doctors were given three-months extension due to Covid and their contract would be extended till March 31.

Covid-19 cases

New cases: 14,013

Deaths: 37

Tests: 1,31,258

TPR: 10.06%

Cured Total: 31,59,694

Death total: 37,636

Active: 1,77,999

Tests Total: 6,20,16,582

(With inputs from Sowmya Mani @ Tiruchy)