Man held for rape, murder of mentally ill woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and killing a mentally ill woman on Sunday. The incident came to light when her body was found on Monday. Police said the accused, Sakthivel, is a rag picker. He saw the woman walking on the road and took her to an under-construction building and allegedly raped her. When she tried to raise an alarm, he allegedly killed her. Police said the victim was married and lived with her family.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. He was booked under the POCSO Act. Speaking about the accused, the police said the victim is his daughter’s friend. Under the pretence of marriage, the man allegedly raped her multiple times. On January 27, the man allegedly kidnapped the girl and locked her up at a house nearby, following which, her parents lodged a missing person complaint.