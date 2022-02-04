STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
59 lakh TN children received their second Covid vax dose: Ma Subramanian

So far, 1.59 lakh children have received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher adjusting the face mask of a student at a school in Santhome in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: So far, 1.59 lakh children have received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking after inspecting the camps held for booster doses in Periyapalayam PHC, the minister said 78 per cent of those eligible in the 15-18 age group has received at least one dose.

Subramanian said of the 33,46,000 eligible in the age group, 26,26,311 have received at least one dose, and 1,59,679 have received two doses. Of the 5,06,050 eligible in the State for booster doses, 4,17,908 have received the vaccine (82.55 per cent).

Though the State has been conducting mega vaccination camps apart from regular vaccination drives, 62,64,828 people are yet to take even a single dose of vaccine. In total, 90.42 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose, and 68.97 per cent has received the second dose.The minister urged everyone to get vaccinated as 96,22,615 people in the State are yet to receive their second dose.

The minister added the the hospital occupancy in the State is very less now. Only 10 per cent of ICU beds, seven per cent of oxygen beds and five per cent of non oxygen beds are currently occupied in the State. As the total bed occupancy is only six per cent, 94 per cent of the beds in the State are still vacant, he added.

