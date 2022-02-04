Enrolment to University of Madras' distance courses booms

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras, has reported a record enrolment of 29,811 students in the academic year 2021, which is the highest in the last five years.

Officials from IDE cited the popularity of online learning during the pandemic, pent-up demand, and the university’s introduction of new courses as reasons for more students signing up for its distance education courses.

“The increasing response towards IDE courses is just overwhelming. This year, we aim to reach an enrolment figure of 35,000. To achieve the target, new skill and job-oriented certificate and degree programmes will be introduced,” said K Ravichandran, director of IDE. The rise in admission figures comes after a dip in the 2020, when it had gone down to 18,280.

The increased enrolment figures in IDE programmes hold immense significance for the university as it is one of its major sources of revenue generation. The institution now plans to cash in on the digital learning wave in the country and attract more students by launching short-term online programmes.

Currently, IDE offers 16 UG programmes, 22 PG programmes, 21 diploma programmes, and 16 certificate programmes. It has also partnered with the UGC’s Consortium for Educational Communication to offer new online courses. In the first phase, 10 such courses will be launched. The university has created a studio to create online content including video lectures for these courses, added Ravichandran.

The institute is also working on creating a centralised online system through which students can apply, their certificates can be verified, and admissions can be completed. The portal will provide a one-stop solution as course materials can also be downloaded from it.

“We are working on the project. Once all the services are integrated, students will no longer have to come to our centres in person. Everything can be done online,” said Ravichandran. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, “Many students were not able to take admissions in IDE programmes in 2020 as colleges results were not published on time, and there were restrictions on travel and movement,” said an IDE official.