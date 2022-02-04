STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expand scope of high-level panel to ease resettlement in Chennai: IRCDUC

Most of the resettlement sites are constructed either in low-lying areas in paths of flood or in isolated and remote locations, said the report.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Election underway at the Athipattu resettlement colony | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After studying eight resettlement sites in peripheral areas of the city, the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has urged the State government to expand scope of the high-level committee formed in 2011 to resolve issues in resettlement sites.

The IRCDUC has urged to expand the panel’s scope to resettlement sites at Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Gudapakkam, HLL Land, AIR Site and Athipattu, which were studied for the project. Most of the resettlement sites are constructed either in low-lying areas in paths of flood or in isolated and remote locations, said the report.

It also urged setting up of grievance redressal meetings. The report stated that evicting the residents in the middle of the academic year impacts the students adversely,  and advocated for a proximate resettlement.
It persuaded the government to assess the quality of houses in all these settlements, especially tenements that continue to remain damp and have now developed cracks, like buildings in the old phase of Perumbakkam, AIR site in North Chennai, Semmenchery.

The report also mentioned that the anganwadi centres, fair price shops and schools are insufficient in the sites,  and recommended to ensure that infrastructure components included in the resettlement projects and all facilities are available prior to resettlement. “Making the high-level panel functional will help expedite the process. These measures will help the government to fill the gaps in the resettlement policy,” said Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, IRCDUC.

Other recommendations included ensuring 24x7 functional PHCs, clean water, garbage disposal mechanisms, creation of play areas, construction of community halls and burial grounds, well-connected roads and employment opportunities for women.

India Matters
