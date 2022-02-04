Madhavaram wishlist: Fix for drainage, water issues

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of local body elections, residents of Madhavam are hopeful that long-pending demands of linking all areas to the underground drainage system and availability of potable water will be resolved soon.

In places like Periyasekkadu, Moolachathiram and others, the drinking water quality has deteriorated as the borewell and septic tank are merely 10-feet apart. “As per standard norms, they should be at least 100-feet apart. As some areas are left out of the drainage system, the sewage mixes with the groundwater. We have submitted several petitions to include our areas in the drainage scheme,” said G Rukmanathan of Periyasekkadu.

Another impending issue in Periyasekkadu is patta for the 19.6 acres of land where households are categorised as ‘Grama Natham,’ said Rukmanthan. “It is a simple process which can be done. We were thinking of boycotting the election over the issue. However, we have decided to vote for a candidate who promises to resolve the issue,” he added.

The residents also want more traffic signals on GNT Road to ease traffic congestion and prevent accidents on the stretch between Moolakadi to Karanodai. “We have been pressing to install a traffic signal in Kanagachathiram where several accidents have been reported. People who were evacuated for laying of Metro Rail should also be resettled soon,” said A Karuthiruman of Madhavaram Milk Colony.

The roads are in a good condition, except in a few places like Anna Theru Salai, Kaman Nagar Main Road and places where stormwater drain works are on and it should be relaid soon, said the residents. “In areas like Udaiyarthottam, construction of overhead tanks is yet to be completed even after 10 years. Also, water is drawn indiscriminately by private drinking water companies, depleting groundwater. The residents are struggling to get drinking water,” said Anandhan, CPM’s Madhavaram district committee member.

As far as garbage collection is concerned, it is done fairly regularly and also street lights are functioning properly, said the residents. “But stray cattle menace is persistent,” said G Babu, a resident. In Thanikachalam Nagar, the house tax is higher when compared to other places and there are less number of parks and playgrounds. Newly-elected councillors should work towards resolving the issues, added Anandhan.