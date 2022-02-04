Madras HC warns it will freeze salary of HR&CE officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily for inaction on the part of the concerned officials for not retrieving temple properties from encroachers, the Madras High Court warned of freezing salaries of the officials, including the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

While hearing a petition relating to encroachment of a land belonging to the Tirisoolanathar temple in Chennai, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu said encroachments occur due to inaction and collusion of the concerned officials of the department.

The bench stated that waterbodies, government land and temple land are easy targets for land sharks, and officials are acting hand in glove with the encroachers.

“They are not drawing salary for encroachments. Take action for removing encroachments, or will not allow the Commissioner to draw salary,” the fuming ACJ said, adding the Commissioner should monitor the activities of subordinate officers and prod them to take action against encroachment of temple lands.

He also questioned why the Commissioner, who is under obligation for taking action, had not suspended such officials who failed to stop encroachments or retrieve encroached land. The bench rued that the officers remain ‘unaccountable’ for their ‘misdeeds’ and ‘corruption’.

The ACJ said the officers are there for taking action and not for sitting in air-conditioned rooms. The HR&CE department was directed to compile a comprehensive report of all the temples where encroachment was made and the action taken to retrieve the land, and submit the report before the court.