Police restrained from arresting BJP Yuva Morcha leader Vinoj

Justice TV Thamilselvi directed the police not to effect arrest after hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Vinoj.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:21 PM

Vinoj P Selvam  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Greater Chennai Police from arresting Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State president Vinoj P Selvam until February 7 in connection with a case filed against him for alleged hate speech.

Justice TV Thamilselvi directed the police not to effect arrest after hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Vinoj. The judge posted the matter to February 7 when the Prosecution sought time for filing a reply to the anticipatory bail petition.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Chennai city police recently registered an FIR against Vinoj under various sections of IPC for malignantly inciting clash, circulating messages with intent to create feelings of enmity and hatred following a complaint lodged by a petitioner — Ilangovan.

In his bail application, the BJYM leader denied the charges and said he had made the social media post based on current affairs, and the comments made therein comes under the freedom of expression ensured by the Constitution.

There was no intention to promote enmity or hatred between different classes of people, but the police grossly ignored the basis of such tweets and acted upon political pressure, he added.

