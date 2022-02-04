Seven held for murder of DMK functionary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven people were arrested in connection with the murder of DMK functionary C Selvam (46) in Madipakkam on Tuesday. They were nabbed from Samayapuram and Vikravandi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two people, including an AIADMK functionary from Thoothukudi, were nabbed at Samayapuram tollgate in Tiruchy district by Lalgudi district DSP R Seetharaman on Wednesday night. The duo was handed over to the Chennai police for questioning.

They were identified as Radhakrishan (age and full name not available) and his driver Dhanaseelan (age and full name not available). The Chennai city police received a tip-off on Wednesday evening that two people allegedly connected with the murder were on their way to Thoothukudi via Samayapuram. The Chennai police informed their Tiruchy counterparts, after which they were nabbed.

On Thursday evening, five people were arrested at Vikravandi tollgate. They were identified as D Vignesh (21) of Chennai, M Bhuvaneswar (21) of Chennai, G Sanjay (21) of Chennai, R Vignesh (21) of Arakkonam, and R Kishore Kumar (26) of Vijayanallur.

The Chennai city police remain tight lipped about the investigation.

(With inputs from Tiruchy & Villupuram)