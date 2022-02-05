Chennai: Assistant jailor caught seeking bribe from wife of jailed YouTuber

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An assistant jailor from Puzhal prison has been suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh to provide facilities for YouTuber Madhan Manikkam, who is lodged under Goondas Act. The audio between Madhan’s wife Kiruthika and the prison officer went viral on Friday.

Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons and Corrections Department Sunil Kumar Singh ordered the suspension of Assistant Jailor Selvam who allegedly confessed to have demanded the money. “Selvam had asked Kiruthika to arrange Rs 3 lakh and had received Rs 25,000 through UPI transaction,” said a police source.

In the audio, Kiruthika can be heard saying that money is being arranged by people in Salem and that she needs a couple of days more since the amount is big. “Since the amount is Rs 3 lakh, we need more time,” Kiruthika can be heard saying. Madhan and Kiruthika were arrested in June 2021. Kiruthika was released on bail a few months later while Madhan was detained under Goondas Act.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested Madhan and his wife Kiruthika as she was the administrator of his YouTube channel. The arrest was made after several complaints of him speaking vulgarly and swindling money from viewers.