Chennai: Visually impaired kids miss lessons on how to walk

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six-year-old Karthick’s* dust-ridden black cane has been resting against the wall for a couple of years now. It’s not because the visually-impaired child doesn’t want to go outdoors, but because he doesn’t know how to use it.

Karthick is among many such children who were left in the dark from getting hold of valuable life skills, due to closure of schools since the pandemic. For them, schools did not just mean textbooks and playgrounds, but also an arena to literally take steps forward in their life.

“Special educators at schools usually teach kids step count, to avoid obstacles, and basically how to walk. He forgot everything as schools were shut. He got scared to step out because when he tried, he hit something or the other and even got injured,” said M Vyjayanthi, Karthick’s mother.

Concurring, special educators said the children getting deprived of mobility has been the worst outcome of the closure. “When schools reopened after 19 months in November last year, children in primary classes barely managed to walk. They usually do it so easily as days pass. We could barely start any classes for them — we only invested our time in teaching them mobility,” said V Santha Kumari, a special educator who works at a school for children with special needs in the city.

According to Dipti Bhatia, chief executive officer, National Association for the Blind, TN branch, the younger kids especially lose out on a lot because they are not even taught about ‘touch’. She said they would lose out completely on social skills. Earlier, parents used to come along with the kids for classes. Them missing it now will affect further nurturing of the child, she added.

V Madan, a partially sighted Class 8 student from Kancheepuram, said he has been taught just one subject for the past six months through online classes. “Attending exams is going to be a nightmare. There is not much study material for the blind, to learn on their own.”

Educators noted that parent support is a very crucial aspect in helping these kids learn. R Vimala, a special educator, said, “We are very dependent on the concept of ‘touch’ to teach the kids. Hence, parents too attend the online classes, and later teach the kids. However, it gets very difficult if the parents are not well-educated.” The news of school reopening has thus come as a breather for these kids and educators.

Disability rights activist and professor V Raghuraman, though, said the government must now plan for the future and not relax. “Accessibility is a major issue now. There is not enough material. The government has provided refreshable braille display devices to job seekers. If the same can be given to school children, it could bridge the learning gap.”

*Name changed