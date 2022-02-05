STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Visually impaired kids miss lessons on how to walk

School closures affect students’ mobility and learning of social skills, say educators

Published: 05th February 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Visually challenged

Representational image

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six-year-old Karthick’s* dust-ridden black cane has been resting against the wall for a couple of years now. It’s not because the visually-impaired child doesn’t want to go outdoors, but because he doesn’t know how to use it.

Karthick is among many such children who were left in the dark from getting hold of valuable life skills, due to closure of schools since the pandemic. For them, schools did not just mean textbooks and playgrounds, but also an arena to literally take steps forward in their life.

“Special educators at schools usually teach kids step count, to avoid obstacles, and basically how to walk. He forgot everything as schools were shut. He got scared to step out because when he tried, he hit something or the other and even got injured,” said M Vyjayanthi, Karthick’s mother.

Concurring, special educators said the children getting deprived of mobility has been the worst outcome of the closure. “When schools reopened after 19 months in November last year, children in primary classes barely managed to walk. They usually do it so easily as days pass. We could barely start any classes for them — we only invested our time in teaching them mobility,” said V Santha Kumari, a special educator who works at a school for children with special needs in the city.

According to Dipti Bhatia, chief executive officer, National Association for the Blind, TN branch, the younger kids especially lose out on a lot because they are not even taught about ‘touch’. She said they would lose out completely on social skills. Earlier, parents used to come along with the kids for classes. Them missing it now will affect further nurturing of the child, she added.

V Madan, a partially sighted Class 8 student from Kancheepuram, said he has been taught just one subject for the past six months through online classes. “Attending exams is going to be a nightmare. There is not much study material for the blind, to learn on their own.”

Educators noted that parent support is a very crucial aspect in helping these kids learn. R Vimala, a special educator, said, “We are very dependent on the concept of ‘touch’ to teach the kids. Hence, parents too attend the online classes, and later teach the kids. However, it gets very difficult if the parents are not well-educated.” The news of school reopening has thus come as a breather for these kids and educators.

Disability rights activist and professor V Raghuraman, though, said the government must now plan for the future and not relax. “Accessibility is a major issue now. There is not enough material. The government has provided refreshable braille display devices to job seekers. If the same can be given to school children, it could bridge the learning gap.”

*Name changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Visually impaired kids
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp