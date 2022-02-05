Phase 2 of bird census to begin on February 12

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second phase of the All Tamil Nadu Bird Census will kick-start on February 12, with approximately 311 inland wetlands identified to spot the winged visitors. The first phase of the census was successfully completed on January 28-29, during which one million birds of 80 different species were recorded. Forest department officials told TNIE the census has brought out significant indicators which reconfirm coastal Tamil Nadu as one of the best habitats for migratory and resident coastal birds anywhere in India, or even across the world.

“Although the complete census report is under analysis and a compilation would be later published, the sense of contribution and enthusiasm of the participants have been par excellence,” a senior forest official said. Just like the first phase, the second phase will also be carried out in two days, and will cover all identified major inland wetlands and waterbodies. “An indicative list has been forwarded to all volunteering organisations and individuals and more sites would be added, if required,” the official said.

A total of 28 wetlands in Chennai and 11 in Chengalpattu are identified for carrying out the census. Waterbodies in Kolathur, Ambattur, Korattur, Manjambakkam, Retteri, Ariyalur, Velachery, Porur, Perungudi etc are in the list.

Officials said good bird numbers are expected to roll out in the second phase as well. For the first time in many years, large congregations of the Greater Flamingos were registered counting up to approximately 40,000 in major areas such as Point Calimere (about 20,000), Valinokkam (about 10,000), Dhanushkodi (2,000), Thoothukudi (2,000) and Kanniyakumari (600).

The duration of stay of migratory birds depends on the water conditions of the marshes and swamps, which is influenced by the rainfall pattern. The flourishing rains of 2020 and 2021 have nourished the ecosystems which has allowed successful migration of birds to their nesting sites in TN.

The census will be conducted by the Forest department in collaboration with Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON).