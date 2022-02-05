Set up SIT to investigate forest offences: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all forest offences like poaching. The team will have officers from CBI, police and the forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A division bench consisting of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar issued the orders on a batch of petitions in connection with poaching of elephants and accidental deaths on railway tracks.

Report on NMR

Meanwhile, the judges wanted a joint inspection by the forest department and the Southern Railway to work out a solution for facilitating free movement of elephants on the Niligiri Mountain Railway (NMR) route. They asked Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj to lead the inspection and file a report by Feb. 11.

Shekhar Kumar Niraj had submitted that NMR constructed a wall between Coonoor and Hillgrove railway stations as the section is a major elephant migratory path. However, because of the wall, the elephants are finding it difficult to cross the tracks and so take dangerous alternative route risking falling into gorges, the judges recorded.