Train, drain hassles leave Tondiarpet locals frazzled

CHENNAI: The stench from the Kodungaiyur dump yard, mixing of drainage in drinking water pipelines, lack of playgrounds and the long wait at railway crossing in Korukkupet are the major problems residents of Tondiarpet want addressed by the elected representatives.

“Many politicians, including former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, promised that the Kodungaiyur dump yard would be cleared. It was even a part of the DMK’s manifesto in the last Assembly elections. Several areas in the zone, including Perambur, are affected by pollution caused by the dump yard,” said N Thirumurugan of Nethaji Nagar.

We also want basic amenities like roof for the IOC bus stand that has been there for more than 50 years. While the IOC’s pipeline was shifted from the stretch near the bus stop, sewage water is stagnating there. It should be cleared, he added.

Division 41 in the zone is like an island, say residents

While it is slightly better after the Meenambal Nagar bridge was opened, residents get stuck in level crossings at Korukkupet. “At least seven goods trains pass during the daytime. We have to wait for more than 30 minutes each time. While the project to build railway overbridges in the crossings has been in the pipeline for more than two decades, work is yet to be started,” said T Aishwarya, a resident.

The zone, which has residents from lower-income backgrounds, lacks enough playgrounds, parks and community halls. “There are no banks or community halls in divisions 38, 41 and 47. The Corporation could build them on vacant lands,” said M Logaiya of Udhayasuriyan Nagar.

The problem of sewage water mixing with drinking water is persistent in many areas. “The drainage and water pipelines are more than 20 years old in many places. This has led to mix-up in areas like Karumariamman Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, Gopal Nagar. The drinking water supply is also erratic. The plan to supply RO water to families with low income, announced by Jayalalithaa, has also not become a reality,” said R Kannan of Kannagi Nagar.

The Tiruvottiyur High Road, which has been blocked for nearly six years for Metro Rail construction, has led to traffic congestion, said the residents.