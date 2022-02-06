Photo exhibit gives sneak peek into life in North Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reframed, a photo exhibition that showcases the perspectives of north Chennai through the lens of people hailing from the locality, has been drawing a good crowd. From the nature of their work and the problems they face, the exhibition at The Amethyst on Whites Road attempts to give voice to the locals.

The six youngsters, who contributed the photographs, travelled all over north Chennai for six months to capture the images. “I was interested in wildlife photography. More than capturing the photos, I learned to talk with people and empathise with their problems,” said Mohamed Adil, a 14-year-old from Tiruvottiyur, whose photos were featured in the exhibition. Studying in Class 9, he helps his father in a mutton shop during the weekends.

The other photographers are Hairu Nisha (17), Karthikeyan (17), Noor Nisha (16), Shafeeq Ahamed (17) and Logeshwaran (22). They were trained by Palani Kumar, a fellow of People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) and cinematographer of the documentary ‘Kakkoos’ about the lives of manual scavengers. “Our aim was to start a conversation as it is the starting point of any change and also showcase all facets of life in north Chennai. We think it is a good beginning,” said Palani.

The photos touch upon a variety of themes, from pollution (a picture shows youngsters playing football in the backdrop of a thermal power plant) and beaches to fishing and the protest against Adani port. “The voice of youngsters is generally dismissed by our society.

This exhibition is the voice of youngsters from marginalised communities. It was a delight to see the students explain their photographs to viewers. We hope it will prove that there are people with expertise in all the localities, and change the notion that only people with fancy degrees are knowledgable,” said Nithyanand Jayaraman, a member of Vettiver Collective. The exhibition ends on Sunday.