STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Photo exhibit gives sneak peek into life in North Chennai

Reframed, a photo exhibition that showcases the perspectives of north Chennai through the lens of people hailing from the locality, has been drawing a good crowd.

Published: 06th February 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Youngsters from North Chennai explaining their photographs to the crowd at the photo exhibition “Reframed” at Folly Amethyst on Saturday | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reframed, a photo exhibition that showcases the perspectives of north Chennai through the lens of people hailing from the locality, has been drawing a good crowd. From the nature of their work and the problems they face, the exhibition at The Amethyst on Whites Road attempts to give voice to the locals.

The six youngsters, who contributed the photographs, travelled all over north Chennai for six months to capture the images. “I was interested in wildlife photography. More than capturing the photos, I learned to talk with people and empathise with their problems,” said Mohamed Adil, a 14-year-old from Tiruvottiyur, whose photos were featured in the exhibition. Studying in Class 9, he helps his father in a mutton shop during the weekends.

The other photographers are Hairu Nisha (17), Karthikeyan (17), Noor Nisha (16), Shafeeq Ahamed (17) and Logeshwaran (22). They were trained by Palani Kumar, a fellow of People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) and cinematographer of the documentary ‘Kakkoos’ about the lives of manual scavengers. “Our aim was to start a conversation as it is the starting point of any change and also showcase all facets of life in north Chennai. We think it is a good beginning,” said Palani.

The photos touch upon a variety of themes, from pollution (a picture shows youngsters playing football in the backdrop of a thermal power plant) and beaches to fishing and the protest against Adani port. “The voice of youngsters is generally dismissed by our society.

This exhibition is the voice of youngsters from marginalised communities. It was a delight to see the students explain their photographs to viewers. We hope it will prove that there are people with expertise in all the localities, and change the notion that only people with fancy degrees are knowledgable,” said Nithyanand Jayaraman, a member of Vettiver Collective. The exhibition ends on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Chennai
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp