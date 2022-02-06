Piped water a dream, evacuation a real threat for Royapuram TNHB families

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: Lack of piped water supply and fear of eviction from housing board tenements are the key issues in Royapuram ahead of the urban local body polls. While water supply has always been a concern in many localities here, eviction notices have been issued to residents of several tenements that are over 25 years old, following the building collapse in Tiruvottiyur.

Like many areas in north Chennai, drinking water and sewage pipelines were laid more than 25 years ago in Royapuram as well. As a result, there are many instances of drinking water mixing with the sewage, complain residents. “We get foul-smelling, dark water due to sewage contamination. Residents in almost all the wards are affected. Despite having Metro Water supply in the zone, the residents are heavily dependent on water tankers. We usually waste the first five to six pots from the drinking water pipelines as it is so contaminated. Even the ITI college in the locality suffers from water scarcity,” said A Venkat of Washermenpet.

Bad roads that cause traffic congestion is another issue here. “Though road-laying work has started in many areas, we are yet to witness any work here,” said M Babu of Parthasarathy Street.

Residents are also worried over possible evacuation from housing board tenements. Notices have been given to several tenements including the ones at Bishop Line and Meenakshi Ammanpettai.

While residents have been promised Rs 24,000 sustenance aid, many are unsure how many years it would take to demolish and reconstruct the houses. Even one year after construction, the houses built in Ramadoss Nagar are yet to be allotted as officials say it was constructed without permissions, say residents.

“More than 5,000 families whose breadwinners work as daily wagers will be evacuated. It is not possible for us to give Rs 5,000 or 6,000 as rent. So the government has to ensure construction is completed quickly. Also, the government has said it would give the promised Rs 24,000 in instalments. The money should be given as a single payment,” said S Sankar, a plumber.

While there are primary health centres at all divisions, doctors don’t come regularly in a few centres. More playgrounds and parks should be constructed, residents said. Community halls should also be built and continuous maintenance should be done to ensure that they don’t become a den of anti-social activities, added residents.