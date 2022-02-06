STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN DGP Sylendra Babu’s gesture: Constable pens Telegram note

D Jagan, a police personnel who walked into the DGP’s office for grievance redressal recently, was in for a pleasant surprise.

Published: 06th February 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

TN DGP Sylendra Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Jagan, a police personnel who walked into the DGP’s office for grievance redressal recently, was in for a pleasant surprise. Rather than merely receiving his petition and sending him on his way, the top cop sat with the head constable for 10 minutes to listen to his grievance.

Jagan wrote a note about his brief meeting with Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu on Telegram, which went viral on Saturday. In the note, Jagan writes that all visitors were welcomed with tea and were made to wait at the reception as per the serial number. “An Assistant Commissioner and me were treated the same way,” reads the note. 

Jagan said: “An officer of his rank making us sit in front of him to have an one-on-one conversation is no ordinary matter.” The 46-year-old will complete 23 years of service soon. “I got a black mark for not being able to report to duty in 2013. I wanted submit a petition to get it removed,”  he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylendra Babu
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp