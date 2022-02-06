TN DGP Sylendra Babu’s gesture: Constable pens Telegram note

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Jagan, a police personnel who walked into the DGP’s office for grievance redressal recently, was in for a pleasant surprise. Rather than merely receiving his petition and sending him on his way, the top cop sat with the head constable for 10 minutes to listen to his grievance.

Jagan wrote a note about his brief meeting with Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu on Telegram, which went viral on Saturday. In the note, Jagan writes that all visitors were welcomed with tea and were made to wait at the reception as per the serial number. “An Assistant Commissioner and me were treated the same way,” reads the note.

Jagan said: “An officer of his rank making us sit in front of him to have an one-on-one conversation is no ordinary matter.” The 46-year-old will complete 23 years of service soon. “I got a black mark for not being able to report to duty in 2013. I wanted submit a petition to get it removed,” he added.