 Woman run over by train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly run over by a train at Putlur railway crossing near Tiruvallur on Friday. The deceased was identified as R Divya of Putlur, a worker at a beauty parlour in Poonga Nagar. Divya reportedly tried to cross the manned railway crossing at Putlur in her two-wheeler.

“As the gates were closed, she pushed the two-wheeler across the tracks and did not notice a speeding train coming from Central as she was wearing earphones,” said police. She died on the spot. A case was registered. Divya is survived by two children.