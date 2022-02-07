STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai man tries to kill self after plan to forcibly marry girl gets disrupted

Upon knowing that she was getting married, R Arun along with his elder brother Surya went to the girl’s house on Friday and tried to forcibly tie a mangalsutra around her neck.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year old man, who failed in his attempt to forcibly marry a woman on Friday, allegedly attempted to die by suicide on Saturday. According to the police, R Arun was interested in a girl. Upon knowing that she was getting married, he, along with his elder brother R Surya (28), went to the girl’s house on Friday and tried to forcibly tie a mangalsutra around her neck. 

However, the girl's relatives caught hold of him and threw him out of the house. When the police went to arrest the two brothers based on a complaint from the girl's family, it was found that Arun had allegedly tried to die by suicide after his plan to forcibly marry her failed. The police, who arrested Surya on Saturday, said Arun, too, will be nabbed after his treatment.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) 

