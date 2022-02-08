A tasty template for tourism

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: If we were to trace the culinary landscape of Tamil Nadu along its regional food belts — Kongunadu, Nanjil Nadu, Pandya Nadu, Chettinadu and Thondai Mandalam — it’s often only a handful of delicacies like pallipalayam chicken from the Kongu belt, biryani from Dindigul, or kari dosai from Madurai that make it to mainstream conversations. But, what about lesser-known signature staples like border parotta from Sengottai, summa kuzhambu from Karaikudi, makkan peda from Arcot, kadappa from Kumbakkonam, Karuvadu sambal from Ramanathapuram, munthiri kothu from Nagercoil that nourish the food scene of the state?

Food for your thought

A modest effort that calls attention to such underrated gems from all corners of the state is Tamil Nadu Tourism’s Food February campaign. The nine-day initiative that kicked off on February 1 celebrates one food item a day on its official Instagram and Facebook pages. “We want people to discover the different districts of Tamil Nadu through its cuisine. Take any region and it’s only the same set of specialities that steal the limelight. With the recent boom in food hunters and connoisseurs showing interest towards food and its influence on culture and traditions, we wanted food to be a catalyst in promoting tourism,” informs Sandeep Nanduri IAS, Director of Tourism, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

The team of foodies behind the campaign have been posting one native variety every day along with its recipe and drool-worthy digital illustrations to complement it. “We’ve gathered ingredients and methods of preparation from authentic sources. This is to also encourage people to try them at home. Due to time constraints, we will be uploading stories of roadside varieties, desserts of Tamil Nadu, interesting facts and medicinal values of our food on Instagram,” he shares.

Beyond borders

Beyond the obvious, there are a plethora of factors that go into making a dish special including topography, seasonal vegetables, freshly ground spices and availability of succulent meat. Take Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram or Nagercoil, for instance, where fish kuzhambu and fish fry are staples in households here due to their large availability. Kongu region, called the coconut belt of India, widely uses coconut in its poriyals, gravies and kuzhambu. “Ask the locals from the region and they’ll speak so passionately about their native varieties and even jot down a list of places for you to try when you go there. But, it often stays within the border and is known only to a handful. With more awareness, we can revive the forgotten recipes. This campaign is a tribute,” he says.

The team has planned additional campaigns like Marvels of March that will explore the architectural marvels (temples and forts) and throw light on the engineer masterminds who designed and constructed them. Auspicious April will highlight the history behind our temples, churches and mosques.

