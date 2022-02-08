Avoid delay in cancer treatment: Health Secy J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the backdrop of cancer cases increasing in the State every year, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said people should not delay treatment, especially in the time of Covid. Radhakrishnan was speaking to reporters at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Monday. According to data shared by the Health Department in 2017, as many as 69,517 new cancer cases were reported and the projections for the year 2021 was 81,814 new cases.

Oesophagus cancer is the most common in Erode district, while stomach cancer is in 14 districts. Annually 2,746 new stomach cancer, 2,617 lung cancer and 2,597 mouth cancer patients are reported. While breast cancer cases are high in 21 districts, Chennai has the highest number. While stomach cancer affects more men, followed by lung and mouth cancer, breast cancer tops the list for women, followed by cervix and ovary cancers, Radhakrishnan added.

After inspecting the Covid bed facilities at the KMCH, Radhakrishnan said, the test positivity rate (TPR) remains above 10 per cent in Krishnagiri and Ranipet even as Covid cases have come down in the State.

Special attention is paid to border districts and tourist places. The Covid bed occupancy in the State at four per cent. Only 5,975 patients of the active cases are in hospitals, the Health Secretary said.

As many as 5.25 crore people above 18 years of age have received the first dose of the vaccine and 4.05 crore, the second. In the 15-18 age group, 26.72 lakh received the first shot and 5.47 lakh, the second. A total of 4.83 lakh of the eligible population have received the booster dose, Radhakrishnan said.

Cases dip

Covid-19 cases in TN

New cases 5,104

Deaths 13

Tests 1,18,782

TPR 4.2%

New recoveries 21,027

Death total 37,772

Active 1,05,892

Tests Total 6,26,43,799