ED attaches dentist’s assets worth Rs 21 lakh

The action was taken over an alleged bribery scam relating to grant of permission by DCI to start various colleges, the agency said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Movable property worth Rs 21.11 lakh, belonging to former Dental Council of India (DCI) member and leading dentist Dr S Murukesan, was attached by Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The action was taken over an alleged bribery scam relating to grant of permission by DCI to start various colleges, the agency said.

ED attached the movable property worth Rs 21.11 lakh of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd, as  the probe revealed Murukesan purchased immovable property from the ill-gotten money and then sold it. The funds were transferred to the entity run by him. The proceeds of crime in the case were quantified at `1 crore, the agency added.

