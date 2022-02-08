Madras HC says unauthorised raids on clubs a threat to privacy, democracy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disposing of two petitions seeking to restrain the police from frequently searching clubs for ‘suspicious activities’, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court (HC) said ours was a democratic society and every citizen and association of citizens has the right to privacy. If that privacy was invaded indiscriminately, that would be the end to the democratic way of life and the rule of the law.

He said, however, under the guise of privacy, no citizen or association of persons can indulge in illegal or unlawful activities. At the same time, under the guise of suspicion, no police officer can walk into the place (clubs) and conduct searches without reason to believe that such place is used as a gaming-house.

A policeman cannot hold searches just because they suspect illegal activities. When a person’s private life or privacy was interfered with, it should be done with a sense of responsibility, he said. The judge ordered the clubs to install CCTV cameras at entry/exit and play areas to ensure that there were no illegal activities allowed on the premises. The court also asked the club owners to allow qualified officers with relevant warrants to search the property.