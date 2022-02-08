STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The bling of bananas

This lightweight alternative provides a silk-like sheen and is embellished to produce these creations.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Martin Louis
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come festive season, people opt for the usual suspects — gold, silver, diamond. But in a world obsessed with these metals, C Shekar and his team of 19 women (in a self-help group, associated with the Natural Fibre cluster) paved the way for a unique style of adornment. “We used to use fibre extracted from bananas for textiles for the last decade but in the past year, we noticed a lot of waste and came up with the idea of jewellery created from this,” shares the craftsman. 

This lightweight alternative provides a silk-like sheen and is embellished to produce these creations. Earthy and traditional, with a sliver of glam, maybe this is the standout statement piece you need to spruce up your look?

Available at:

To purchase these items, contact 9841541883 or visit Ananafit on Facebook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp