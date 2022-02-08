The bling of bananas

Martin Louis By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come festive season, people opt for the usual suspects — gold, silver, diamond. But in a world obsessed with these metals, C Shekar and his team of 19 women (in a self-help group, associated with the Natural Fibre cluster) paved the way for a unique style of adornment. “We used to use fibre extracted from bananas for textiles for the last decade but in the past year, we noticed a lot of waste and came up with the idea of jewellery created from this,” shares the craftsman.

This lightweight alternative provides a silk-like sheen and is embellished to produce these creations. Earthy and traditional, with a sliver of glam, maybe this is the standout statement piece you need to spruce up your look?

Available at:

To purchase these items, contact 9841541883 or visit Ananafit on Facebook.